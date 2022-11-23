Bronx fire injures 6, including 4 firefighters

article

Six people, including four firefighters, were injured after a fire in the Bronx on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say they received a call at 4:30 p.m. about a fire at a 2-story house on Manida Street in Hunts Point.

The fire escalated to a second alarm, and a total of 25 units and 106 fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene.

Two civilians and four firefighters suffered minor injuries.

The fire was placed under control by 5:45 p.m., and an investigation into its cause is underway.

