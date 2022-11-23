Expand / Collapse search

Bronx fire injures 6, including 4 firefighters

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Hunts Point
6 people, including 4 firefighters were injured during a house fire in the Bronx on Wednesday. 

Authorities say they received a call at 4:30 p.m. about a fire at a 2-story house on Manida Street in Hunts Point

The fire escalated to a second alarm, and a total of 25 units and 106 fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene. 

Two civilians and four firefighters suffered minor injuries.

The fire was placed under control by 5:45 p.m., and an investigation into its cause is underway. 

