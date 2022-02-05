Bronx apartment fire injures 10

Ten people were injured Saturday morning after a fire broke out at an apartment building in the Bronx.

Fire officials said the blaze started on the third floor of a six-story building on Grand Avenue in University Heights just after 6 a.m.

The fire then spread to the 4th and 5th floors.

Over 100 firefighters arrived on the scene to bring the fire under control.

Ten people, including one firefighter , were injured in the fire and seven were hospitalized, but authorities say none of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Last month, a malfunctioning space heater sparked a fire in a high-rise Bronx apartment building, killing 17 people.

