Bronx carjacking suspect told victim he was in a crash, say police

Police are searching for the suspect who claimed to be in a crash when he carjacked a 48-year-old man in the Soundview section of the Bronx.

The victim was sitting in his car on April 28 at about 9:30 p.m. at Metcalf Avenue and Watson Avenue when he was flagged down by the suspect on the side of the road. The suspect told the victim he had been in a crash, according to police.

The suspect then punched the victim in the head and forced him out of his car.

The suspect then took off in the car.

Police shared video of the incident. If you have information about the carjacking, contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). You can also submit tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police are also investigating another vehicular incident in the city. A mother of four is in critical condition after she was pinned under an SUV in Queens when a stolen truck slammed into the vehicle. Cops are searching for the driver.