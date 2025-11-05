Bronx car explosion leaves multiple injured, police say

article

The Brief A car fire and apparent explosion erupted Wednesday evening in the Bronx, according to police. Five firefighters were injured while working to extinguish the blaze. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.



A car fire and apparent explosion erupted Wednesday evening in the Bronx, according to police.

What we know:

Officials say the incident happened outside 955 Westchester Avenue, near Intervale Avenue and Kelly Street.

Emergency crews responded to the scene after receiving a call just after 7 p.m.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze, which reportedly involved a vehicle that caught fire and exploded.

Five firefighters sustained injuries while battling the flames and were transported to a nearby hospital.

What we don't know:

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.