Bronx car explosion leaves multiple injured, police say

By
Updated  November 5, 2025 8:44pm EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY
The Brief

    • A car fire and apparent explosion erupted Wednesday evening in the Bronx, according to police.
    • Five firefighters were injured while working to extinguish the blaze.
    • The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

BRONX - A car fire and apparent explosion erupted Wednesday evening in the Bronx, according to police.

What we know:

Officials say the incident happened outside 955 Westchester Avenue, near Intervale Avenue and Kelly Street.

Emergency crews responded to the scene after receiving a call just after 7 p.m. 

Firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze, which reportedly involved a vehicle that caught fire and exploded.

Five firefighters sustained injuries while battling the flames and were transported to a nearby hospital.

What we don't know:

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

The Source: This report is based on information from police.

Crime and Public Safety