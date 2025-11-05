Bronx car explosion leaves multiple injured, police say
BRONX - A car fire and apparent explosion erupted Wednesday evening in the Bronx, according to police.
What we know:
Officials say the incident happened outside 955 Westchester Avenue, near Intervale Avenue and Kelly Street.
Emergency crews responded to the scene after receiving a call just after 7 p.m.
Firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze, which reportedly involved a vehicle that caught fire and exploded.
Five firefighters sustained injuries while battling the flames and were transported to a nearby hospital.
What we don't know:
The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.
The Source: This report is based on information from police.