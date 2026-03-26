Bronx apartment building fire leaves 1 dead, 4 injured

The Brief One person was killed in a five-alarm fire at a Bronx apartment building early Thursday morning. Firefighters faced difficult conditions accessing the blaze and used drones and thermal imaging as parts of the structure collapsed. Four firefighters were treated for minor injuries, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.



One person was killed after a fire broke out inside an apartment building in the Bronx early Thursday, according to authorities.

What we know:

SkyFOX showed crews working to put out flames that appeared to engulf the top floor and roof of the building in the Belmont section.

The backstory:

The fire started around 5:30 a.m. on East 184th Street near Basford Avenue, and units arrived within four minutes, FDNY Chief of Operations Kevin Woods said.

The blaze quickly escalated to five alarms, drawing more than 200 firefighters and EMS personnel to the scene.

Woods described the building as a five-story, non-fireproof multiple dwelling. Heavy fire was burning on the top floor and in the cockloft — the space between the top floor ceiling and the roof, and extended through the roof.

The chief said the fire was difficult to access, with crews at times only able to attack it from the exterior.

Officials deployed drones and thermal imaging cameras to help track hot spots.

The fire caused significant structural damage. The roof collapsed onto the top floor, and there was extensive collapse of the cornice and part of an exterior wall, Woods said.

Four firefighters suffered minor injuries, including heat exhaustion.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and street closures were in effect in the surrounding area.

The identity of the deceased is unknown.