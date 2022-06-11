2 dead after fatal shootings in the Bronx, Brooklyn: NYPD

Police are investigating after gunfire on the streets of the Bronx and Brooklyn claimed another two lives on Friday evening and Saturday morning.

Just after 8 p.m. Friday night, NYPD officers responded to reports of a person shot in front of the Breukelen Houses in East New York, Brooklyn.

Upon arrival, they found a 25-year-old man, identified as Isaiah Bowman, with a gunshot wound to his torso.

He was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Hours later, at around 3:20 a.m. Saturday morning, officers responded to a report of a man shot at Arthur Avenue and East 175th Street in Tremont near Tremont Park.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 21-year-old man, identified as Delijah Farmer, with a gunshot wound to the torso.

He was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There have been no arrests so far in either shooting, and investigations remain ongoing.