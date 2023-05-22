9-year-old falls to death from 4th-floor apartment window in the Bronx

A 9-year-old boy has died after falling from the fourth-floor window of a Bronx apartment building, the NYPD said.

Police responded to a 911 call Sunday around 4:11 p.m. of an aided child outside 240 Mount Hope Place.

According to police, they found the unconscious and unresponsive boy with injuries indicative of falling from an elevated position.

A preliminary investigation determined the child fell from a window on the fourth floor.

The child, who has been identified as Miguel Ramos, was transported to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Last month, a 3-year-old girl was seriously injured after she fell from the sixth floor window of a building located in Chelsea, police said.

It happened in the NYCHA’s Chelsea Houses complex at 420 W 26th St.

"At first, I didn’t even know it was a person. I just saw something falling." — Felix Maldonado III, a witness

According to the NYPD, the child was on a bed pushed up against a window when she fell from the 6th floor. A stunned neighbor and witness saw it happen.

"At first, I didn’t even know it was a person. I just saw something falling," witness Felix Maldonado III said. "But the minute I heard the thump, when she hit the ground, and I heard somebody screaming, that’s when I knew right away something had gone wrong and that was a person."

The girl was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical but stable condition.

The apartment reportedly did not have window guards.

