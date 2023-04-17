3-year-old girl falls from sixth floor window of Chelsea building

"At first, I didn’t even know it was a person. I just saw something falling." — Witness Felix Maldonado III

A 3-year-old girl was seriously injured after she fell from the sixth floor window of a building located in Chelsea, police said.

It happened Sunday just after 11:30 a.m. in the NYCHA’s Chelsea Houses complex at 420 W 26th St.

The NYCHA’s Chelsea Houses complex.

According to the NYPD, the child was on a bed pushed up against a window when she fell from the 6th floor. A stunned neighbor and witness saw it happen.

The 3-year-old girl was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical but stable condition.

"At first, I didn’t even know it was a person. I just saw something falling," witness Felix Maldonado III said. "But the minute I heard the thump, when she hit the ground, and I heard somebody screaming, that’s when I knew right away something had gone wrong and that was a person."

The girl was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical but stable condition.

The apartment reportedly did not have window guards.

The apartment reportedly did not have window guards.

An investigation is underway.