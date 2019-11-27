Bronx artist paints portraits of subway riders

Bronx native Devon Rodriquez is receiving recognition and praise for his astonishing paintings of riders on the New York City subway.

Rodriquez has been creating self-portraits since the age of 13 and began making art of subway riders at the suggestion of a teacher when he was a student at Manhattan’s School of Art and Design.

“I would draw people but the sketches would take me like 5 minutes and people would yell at me, it would take too long and people would notice,” Rodriquez said.

So he changed his approach ad began snapping photos of people on the subway, bringing them home and deciding which ones he will paint.

Now 23, Rodriquez’s art was profiled in the New York Times and there is a six-month waiting list to receive one of his amazing creations.