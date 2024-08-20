Bronx arsonist sought after setting cars, apartment building on fire

The NYPD is hunting for an arsonist who set six cars and an apartment building on fire early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred on East 174th Street near St. Lawrence Avenue in the Soundview section.

Surveillance footage captured the suspect pouring gasoline on the vehicles and the front entrance of an apartment building before igniting the flames.

The fire led to the hospitalization of a 2-month-old baby due to smoke inhalation, though no other serious injuries were reported.

Residents living nearby say the incident has left them shocked and concerned.

The suspect was seen on video sitting outside a barbershop before the fires were set, at one point, looking directly into a security camera. he then pours gasoline on the vehicles and the apartment building's door, before setting them on fire.

Police still do not know the motive behind the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on X@NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.