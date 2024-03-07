Arrest made after torso found in Bronx apartment

A 48-year-old man has been arrested after a human torso was discovered inside a Bronx building Tuesday night, according to the NYPD.

Sheldon Johnson is charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police said they responded to a wellness check at a building on Summit Avenue near West 162nd Street in Highbridge on Tuesday around 8:30 p.m.

Officers found the torso at the location and 44-year-old Collin Small inside the apartment.

The medical examiner is working to figure out the cause of the death.

