Bronx apartment fire leaves 2 dead

An early-morning fire Wednesday in the Bronx left two people dead, several others injured, and displaced dozens more.

"It's hard. It's hard. It's difficult. Especially when you lost your home after living there 40 years," said Rebekah Porter, one of the people displaced by the fire.

The massive blaze could be seen blaring from on the roof sending neighbors into a panic Wednesday morning. Many are thankful they were able to make it out of the building unscathed.

"From the cracks in the walls I see smoke through the cracks in the walls and I immediately got my daughter up and said lets go let's go it’s a fire," said Abigail Davis.

The fire started in apartment 5A at around 5:30 a.m. and took firefighters roughly two hours to put out. Within that time, 4 firefighters and an EMS worker suffered non-life threatening injured.

One resident died at the scene and another at the hospital. Police have confirmed that one of the victims was a 30-year-old man, while the other was a woman whose age remains unknown.

Neighbors remember the female victim as a kind and pleasant woman.

"She was a quiet person. She stayed right across from me and we just said hi whenever we came across," said Porter.

The Red Cross is assisting families who had their homes destroyed.

Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.