Bronx apartment fire leaves 5 injured, 1 critically

Five people were injured, including one critically, following a large apartment fire in the Allerton section of the Bronx, the FDNY said.

Flames engulfed the building located at 2309 Holland Ave. Friday just after 6 a.m.

According to officials, the fire started on the top floor, and increased to three alarms.

Thirty-three units with 138 firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

One person was critically injured, one suffered serious life-threatening injuries, and two others suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries, officials said. One other person suffered minor injuries.