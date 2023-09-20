Broadway’s ‘Here Lies Love’ offers free childcare for weekend matinee

This Saturday will mark the first time a Broadway show has ever provided free childcare for parents.

Mother and actor Grace Berryman will be there—at the Broadway Theatre for a performance of Here Lies Love.

"The fact that theatres are thinking about at all is so exciting and very, very new." — Grace Berryman

She will leave her three-year-old and five-year-old in the hands of official caregivers, so she can come to the show’s Saturday matinee.

The service—which is completely free and covered by the show’s producers—is a product of Rachel J. S. Hewitt, who is also an actor and who knows the struggle of being a parent while working in theatre.

"I turned down about 95% of my auditions because the contracts paid less than I would pay a sitter per week," Hewitt said.

She started the Parent Artist Advocacy League, which runs what it calls "a childcare matinee." Their first partnership with a Broadway show is this Saturday’s Here Lies Love 3:30 performance.

Hewitt says the organization partners with babysitters who are insured and CPR-certified.

Clint Ramos is the lead producer on Here Lies Love, a musical by David Byrne and Fatboy Slim that explores the rise and fall of the authoritarian regime of Ferdinand and Imelda Marcos. The show marks Broadway’s first-ever all-Filipino cast.

Ramos calls the decision to partner with PAAL "a no-brainer."

"Filipinos have a history of being caregivers here in America. And for us, offering free childcare just makes sense." — Clint Ramos

As a father himself, he says finding childcare is often one of the biggest hurdles to seeing a show.

"The way we’ve created Here Lies Love is about community, and really one of our missions is to create access. And I can’t think of any other show that’s more perfect for that," Ramos said.