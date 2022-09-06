NYC Broadway Week 2022 underway

Broadway Week is underway in New York City. It actually is longer than a week. It goes on from Sept. 6-25.

Many shows are offering 2-for-1 tickets. Go to NYCgo.com to buy tickets.

You need to use the code BWAYWK when booking to get the deal. You can opt for upgraded seats at $125 per ticket using the code BWAYUP.

Here is a list of participating NYC Broadway Week shows:

The Kite Runner

Hadestown

The Phantom of the Opera

MJ

Six

1776

Aladdin

Funny Girl (Sold out)

The Book of Mormon

Beetlejuice

Death of a Salesman

Come From Away

Wicked

Cost of Living

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Chicago

The Piano Lesson (Sold out - Buy with upgrade available)

Dear Evan Hansen

A Strange Loop

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

The Lion King (Sold Out - Buy with upgrade available)

Into the Woods

NYC Broadway Week is a twice-yearly event that has been going on since 2011. The program has sold more than a million tickets to 150 productions over the years.

Broadway is a major contributor to the local economy and supports approximately 90,000+ jobs in New York City. NYC Broadway Week is produced by NYC & Company in collaboration with the Broadway League.

NYC Broadway Week Frequently Asked Questions:

What does the 2-for-1 ticket offer entail?

With the NYC Broadway Week 2-for-1 ticket offer, you get 50% off each ticket with a minimum of two tickets purchased. Rather than one free ticket for every full-price ticket, all tickets will be issued at 50% off their original price (plus applicable taxes and fees). Your shopping cart will show the exact number of tickets you will receive.

Why can’t I find seats for Broadway Week?

If no seats are available, it’s possible that the show has sold out at the offer rate. Please choose another date or check back at a later time to see if the show has released more discounted seats. Also check each show’s terms and conditions to make sure you’re not selecting a performance on a blacked-out date.

What happens if my Broadway show is canceled?

If your show has been canceled due, please check with your original point of purchase for a refund.

What happens if I can’t attend my Broadway performance?

If you are unable to attend your performance, please contact your original point of purchase. Each show or ticketing partner currently has its own policies regarding cancellations.

Do I need to wear a mask to attend a Broadway performance?

Broadway theaters in New York City have adopted a "mask optional" policy. However, audience members are still encouraged to wear masks in theaters. For more information regarding safety protocols, contact the show's venue directly.