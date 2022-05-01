Expand / Collapse search

Some Broadway theaters not requiring proof of vaccination

New York City
NEW YORK - Some Broadway theaters are ending the policy of requiring customers to show proof of vaccination.

In a statement, the Broadway League said that beginning Sunday, the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theaters are extending the mask requirement at least through the end of May but many will no longer check for vaccination status.

The announcement recommended that theatergoers check individual theaters' websites for more information. An update on masking policies beginning for June will be issued in May.

Ticket sales show Broadway is making a big return

It's looking like the Great White Way is on the comeback trail, with many Broadway shows playing to packed houses.

Several shows including "Macbeth," "Plaza Suite" and "The Music Man" have canceled performances in recent months after cast members tested positive for COVID-19.

In early March, New York Mayor Eric Adams made masks optional in schools and said indoor venues such as restaurants, theaters and gyms were no longer required to check vaccination status. Broadway theaters said they would check vaccination status at least through April 30.