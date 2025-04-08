Celebrities you can see on Broadway right now

If you think you’re hearing more about celebrities on Broadway this year, you’re not alone.

Some TV and movie stars often dabble in theater, and some even get their start on the stage, like Sarah Jessica Parker and Meryl Streep.

Here’s a look at what celebs you can see on the stage this year, in order of how long they’ll be appearing on Broadway:

Nicole Scherzinger

Show:

"Sunset Boulevard." She stars as the immortal Norma Desmond in the Andrew Lloyd Webber play about a struggling movie star’s relationship with a struggling screenwriter.

When to see it:

Running through April 27, 2025. Ticket info here .

Nick Jonas

Show:

"The Last Five Years." About two New Yorkers, a rising author and an aspiring actress, as they fall in and out of love over the course of five years.

When to see it:

Running through April 27, 2025. Ticket info here .

Sarah Hyland

Show:

"The Great Gatsby." Hyland plays Daisy Buchanan in the musical version of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s story.

When to see it:

Running through April 27, 2025. Ticket info here .

Orville Peck

Show:

"Cabaret." Trailblazing country music star Orville Peck stars as Emcee.

When to see it:

Running through April 27, 2025. Ticket info here .

George Clooney on Broadway

Show:

"Good Night, and Good Luck," adapted from the 2005 historical film about the conflict between CBS News anchor Edward R. Murrow and Senator Joseph McCarthy in the 1950s.

When to see it:

Running through June 8, 2025. Ticket info here .

Fun fact:

This is Clooney’s Broadway debut.

"Othello" with Denzel Washington, Jake Gyllenhaal

Show:

The Broadway rendition of "Othello" gives a modern spin on William Shakespeare's tragedy that was written in the early 1600s.

When to see it:

Running through June 8, 2025. Ticket info here .

Fun fact:

Former President Joe Biden and Jill Biden attended the premiere in what became their first public outing since leaving the White House.

READ MORE: Othello Broadway: Biden seen in first public outing since leaving White House

Kieran Culkin, Bob Odenkirk and Bill Burr on Broadway

Show:

"Glengarry Glen Ross." A revival of the 1980s Pulitzer Prize-winning play starring Kieran Culkin, Bob Odenkirk and BIll Burr, about an office full of New York City salesmen competing to sell property.

When to see it:

Running through June 28, 2025. Ticket info here .

Fun fact:

Culkin is one of two "Succession" stars to take the stage this season. More on that below.

Sarah Snook in Dorian Gray

Show:

"The Picture of Dorian Gray," based on Oscar Wilde’s classic tale. A one-man show where Snook takes on 26 roles.

When to see it:

Running through June 29, 2025. Ticket info here .

Indina Menzel

Show:

"Redwood." Transports audiences to the foot of Northern California’s redwood forest when a woman who seems to have it all experiences a life-altering event.

When to see it:

Running through August 17, 2025. Ticket info here .

Joey Fatone

Show:

"& Juliet." NSYNC’s Joey Fatone will star as the romantic Frenchman Lance in "& Juliet," which is a reimagining of Shakespeare’s "Romeo and Juliet" if she doesn’t die.

When to see it:

April 22-July 31, 2025, to catch Fatone specifically. The show will continue through Nov. 9. Ticket info here .

Kristin Chenoweth

Show:

"The Queen of Versailles." A new musical based on the real life of a socialite who tried to build a lavish estate in Florida during the 2008 financial crisis.

When to see it:

Performances are scheduled to begin Oct. 8, 2025. Tickets will go on sale in June. More info here .