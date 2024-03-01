Britt Reid’s DWI sentence commuted by Missouri governor

article

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson shortened the prison sentence of former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid on Friday.

Reid, the son of current Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, pleaded guilty in 2022 for driving while under the influence, resulting in a crash that seriously injured a 5-year-old girl.

He was sentenced to three years in prison but the commutation will permit him to serve the remainder of his sentence on house arrest. Reid’s sentence ends Oct. 31, 2025.

While under house arrest, Reid will have to adhere to multiple conditions including attendance at weekly meetings with a parole officer and having a peer support sponsor.

He will also have to participate in behavioral counseling, among other conditions.

"Reid has completed his alcohol abuse treatment program and has served more prison time than most individuals convicted of similar offenses," Parson’s office said in a statement.

Why was Reid’s sentence commuted?

Parson is a longtime Chiefs season ticket-holder who celebrated with the team at its recent Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City. A Parson spokesman said the governor considered several factors when making his commutation decision.

"Reid had completed his alcohol abuse treatment program and has served more prison time than most individuals convicted of similar offenses," Parson spokesman Johnathan Shiflett said.

Britt Reid, left, walks to a courtroom with his attorney J.R. Hobbs, right, on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at the Jackson County Courthouse to be sentenced for a drunk driving conviction, in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Chiefs declined to comment about Parson’s commutation of Reid.

Reid's sentencing reprieve was one of three commutations and 36 pardons announced Friday by Parson, who also denied 63 clemency requests.

More info on Reid’s case

Reid had been sentenced to prison in November 2022 after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury.

Prosecutors said Reid was intoxicated and driving about 84 mph (135 kph) in a 65 mph zone when his Dodge truck hit the victim’s car on an entrance ramp to Interstate 435 near Arrowhead Stadium Feb. 4, 2021.

A girl inside one of the cars, Ariel Young, suffered a traumatic brain injury. A total of six people, including Reid, were injured. One of the vehicles he hit had stalled because of a dead battery, and the second was owned by Ariel’s mother, who had arrived to help.

Reid had a blood alcohol level of 0.113% two hours after the crash, police said. The legal limit is 0.08%. The Chiefs reached a confidential agreement with Ariel’s family to pay for her ongoing medical treatment and other expenses.

FOX News and The Associated Press contributed to this story. This story was reported from Los Angeles.



