Britney Spears' Instagram disappears after comments about music industry

Britney Spears’ Instagram page has mysteriously disappeared a day after she posted that she would "never return to the music industry."

Spears, who has 43 million Instagram followers and frequently shares messages and videos on the app, made the statement in a Wednesday post. She also noted that she’s been ghostwriting songs for other people and will continue to do so.

"When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people !!!" she wrote. "I’ve written over 20 songs for other people the past two years !!! I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way !!!"

Britney Spears performs during Now! 99.7 Triple Ho Show 7.0 at SAP Center on December 3, 2016 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

The Instagram caption, in which she blasted those who "keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album," was paired with a photo of a Guido Reni painting of Salome holding the head of John the Baptist.

The post, however, is gone, along with the rest of Spears’ Instagram page. As of Friday morning, when you click on a link to her page or her posts, a "sorry, this page isn’t available" message pops up. It’s unclear why her Instagram account is not currently active. FOX TV Stations has reached out to Meta for comment.

Singer Britney Spears attends the announcement of her new residency, "Britney: Domination" at Park MGM on October 18, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Expand

This isn't the first time Spears, 42, has indicated she's retiring from releasing her own music. In July 2021, while still under the infamous conservatorship that controlled her life, money and voice for nearly 14 years, her longtime manager Larry Rudolph resigned, saying she had no intention of resuming her career. Just after being released from the conservatorship later that year, she took to Instagram to say she was scared of the music business and that not doing her own music was an act of defiance against her family.

But the next year, she released the single "Hold Me Closer," a collaboration with Elton John that spent 20 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, peaking at No. 6. Last year's "Mind Your Business," a single with will.i.am, was poorly reviewed and failed to make the Hot 100, though. Spears' last full album was 2016's "Glory."

In Wednesday's post, Spears also wrote that it was "far from the truth" that her 2023 bestselling memoir, "The Woman In Me," was released without her approval.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.