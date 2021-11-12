Britney is free: Celebs applaud end of Spears’ conservatorship

Celebrities reacted Friday to the end of Britney Spears’ nearly 14-year-long court conservatorship, joining in the jubilation expressed by her loyal fan base.

On Friday, a judge ruled in favor of terminating the court conservatorship that has covered Spears’ life.

On top of celebrity nods and congratulations, Spears’ fans celebrated outside the courthouse and across social media.

Spears posted a video to her Twitter account showing fans cheering as cannons shot pink confetti into the air. "Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy," Spears wrote.

Celebrities, family and pop icons from every generation applauded the motion on social media.

Spears’ fiance, Sam Asghari, posted on Instagram congratulating the Grammy Award-winning singer, writing, "history was made today. Britney is Free!"

"Britney: FREE!" tweeted American television talk show host Andy Cohen.

Spears’ mom also posted to her Instagram story a Bible verse that reads, "Where the spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom."

"Thank God," wrote Cher.

"Congratulations, Britney," wrote Dionne Warwick on Twitter. "Enjoy your life!"

"A Thousand Miles" singer Vanessa Carlton weighed in as well. "I’m so thrilled to see that freedom and hopefully justice is finally coming to this brilliant lady," she tweeted.

The decision to free Spears from her legal bondage capped a stunning odyssey that saw the singer publicly demand the end of the conservatorship, hire her own attorney, have her father removed from power and finally win the freedom to make her own medical, financial and personal decisions for the first time since 2008.

"As of today, the conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is hereby terminated," Judge Brenda Penny said.

Spears' attorney, Mathew Rosengart, told fans and reporters that the case "helped shine a light on conservatorships and guardianships from coast to coast, from California to New York. And that took a tremendous amount of insight, courage and grace."

The judge kept a small part of the conservatorship temporarily in place to allow the accountant who took over for James Spears to put the singer's affairs in order in the coming months before transferring power back to her.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

