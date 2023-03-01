Baby seal released after crossing NJ highway with police help

article

A baby seal rescued after police spotted her attempting to cross a highway in New Jersey has been released back into the wild by the Marine Mammal Stranding Center.

The 36-pound grey seal was found Monday night by Brick Township police as she was trying to cross Route 35 toward the bay near Curtis Point Drive in Mantoloking.

"The seal then entered the backyard of a home on Ocean Ave." — Marine Mammal Stranding Center

Police stopped traffic, allowing the seal to safely cross the road.

"The seal then entered the backyard of a home on Ocean Ave, where she remained under the watchful eyes of the officers and an MMSC volunteer until our Stranding Technician arrived," the Marine Mammal Stranding Center said in a Facebook post.

A baby seal rescued after police spotted her attempting to a New Jersey highway was released back into the wild. (Brick Township Police Department)

The seal was brought back for an examination and overnight observation. According to the center, she had no signs of injury or illness, and was not in need of rehabilitation. She was released back into the wild Tuesday.

"Silly seal alert!" — Brick Township Police Department

The center says they've received many cases over the past 45 years of seals, especially grey seals, taking a wrong turn and wandering up beach access paths to backyards, parking lots and roadways.

Officials say the pups are born on islands, so when they get lost, their instinct is to keep wandering until they find a body of water.

"Silly seal alert! Earlier this evening officers found a seal trying to cross Rt. 35 in Brick. Officers were able to stop traffic and safely allow him to cross the highway. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center was called out and took the seal under their care," the Brick Police Department originally said in a Monday Facebook post.