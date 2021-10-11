Brian Laundrie’s parents remove laundry baskets from North Port front yard left by protesters

After protesters left several laundry baskets in the front yard of Brian Laundrie's home in North Port, his parents emerged overnight to remove them.

In exclusive video obtained by FOX News, Brian's parents were seen Sunday night clearing their front lawn of the white laundry bins that were left there in an apparent protest. They also removed a tribute poster dedicated to Gabby Petito.

They also retrieved a package in their mailbox. At one point, the father said, "Just let me do it."

The home in Sarasota County has been the focus intense media attention in the weeks following Gabby's disappearance. In addition to being the only person of interest in her case, Brian is wanted on federal bank fraud charges.

The Laundrie family has faced public scrutiny over claims that they may know more about their son's whereabouts than they're letting on. Last Thursday, Brian's dad, Chris, spent three hours with investigators at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, where the family thinks Brian was heading before he disappeared.

Through text messages, Chris Laundrie's attorney, Steven Bertolino said Chris was asked to show law enforcement trails and places where his son was known to frequent. He said Chris and his wife had provided those details to the FBI verbally, but it was thought that on-site assistance may be better.

"It’s interesting, it’s a little bit confusing. Always, in a case like this, whether it’s searching for a missing person or a suspect, initially you want to get the family involved," explained Ed Hartnett, the founder of Edumnud Hartnett Risk Management and a retired NYPD deputy chief with 32 years of law enforcement experience.

Hartnett says law enforcement would welcome the help, but would keep in mind that the Laundries did not help with the search for Gabby Petito, Brian’s fiancé who went missing and was later found dead after Brian returned to Florida from Wyoming, driving Gabby’s van.



Investigators are still asking the public for help in locating Brian. They say he is a white male, 5-foot-8 and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown eyes, very short brown hair, trimmed facial hair, and was last seen wearing a hiking bag with a waist strap.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

