Brian Laundrie search: Unidentified body found near fugitive's belongings in Florida park

A body was found inside a Florida park on Wednesday, the same day Chris and Roberta Laundrie, the parents of fugitive Brian Laundrie, were inside the park when "some articles belonging to Brian were found."

The FBI and Sarasota County Medical Examiner's Office are in Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port working to identify human remains spotted in an area that was previously underwater. The body was found near a backpack and a notebook belonging to Laundrie, authorities said. Processing the potential evidence could take several days, officials said.

Earlier, a senior law enforcement source told Fox News' David Spunt that "what appear to be human remains" were found at a site being searched by a cadaver dog within the park.

Chris and Roberta Laundrie went to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park to search for Brian, who has been missing for about five weeks. He is the only person of interest in the Gabby Petito case.

Her body was found in Wyoming. She had died of strangulation.

The pair had been on a cross-country road trip. He returned home to Florida without her and had refused to help police who were investigating her disappearance. He later disappeared himself.

A lawyer for the Laundrie family issued a statement saying: "The FBI and NPPD were informed last night of Brian’s parents’ intentions and they met Chris and Roberta there this morning. After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented some articles belonging to Brian were found. As of now, law enforcement is conducting a more thorough investigation of that area."

A coroner van later arrived at the scene.

TIMELINE: GABBY PETITO DISAPPEARANCE CASE

Gabby Petito's parents have claimed that the Laundrie family has withheld information about her death and Brian Laundrie's disappearance.

Petito's mother, Nicole Schmidt spoke out in an interview with "60 Minutes Australia" this past weekend.

"I think silence speaks volumes. I believe they know probably, if not everything, they know most of the information," Schmidt said. "I would love to just, face to face, ask, 'Why are you doing this? Just tell me the truth.' "

Gabby's father, Joe Petito agrees.

"You'd think there'd be some conversations. If Brian was staying in my house and Gabby returned to my house without him in his vehicle, I'd be on the phone with their parents," Petito said.

Petito had last been in contact with her family in late August when she and Brian Laundrie were visiting Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Their social media posts documenting the trip abruptly stopped, and Laundrie returned to their Florida home in the van — alone, according to investigators.

FILE - Screenshot of Brian Laundrie from Moab police body camera footage on Aug. 12. (FOX TV Statio)

Laundrie, who has not cooperated with the police, hasn’t been seen himself since Sept. 14, according to authorities. A federal arrest warrant has been issued for him in connection to the case.

Advertisement

FOX News contributed to this report.