Breonna Taylor memorial vandalized days after dedication

The Louisville Metro Council has released footage showing the vandalism on June 9 of a mural of Breonna Taylor painted on a local basketball court.

The council said a reward was being offered for information about two male suspects, seen on a motorbike, who vandalized the mural less than a week after its official dedication, a City of Louisville statement said.

"My team and I are disappointed and perplexed as to why someone would disrespect such a sentimental memorial that displays the unity and rebuild of a city and its communities after all they've been through," muralist Comacell Brown Jr said.

An anonymous donor offered a $2,500 reward "for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators," a statement said.

"I am thankful for the anonymous donor stepping up and showing the community hate will not be tolerated," Councilor Donna Purvis said. "I am hopeful that we can co-exist and move the community forward."

Taylor, a 26-year-old medical worker, was killed in her apartment by police gunfire during a no-knock warrant in March 2020. Three officers involved were fired but were not directly charged for Taylor's death, prompting protests. One of the officers, Brett Hankison, was charged with firing into a next-door apartment.

This story was produced from New York.