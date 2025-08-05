Breast milk ice cream for sale nationwide: 'Just like mom used to make'

article

The Brief A new breast milk-inspired ice cream is being sold nationwide. The limited-edition flavor will also be available at a pop-up in Brooklyn. Frida said the ice cream tastes sweet and salty.



Get pumped! A new ice cream flavor is making its debut, and it's probably been a while since you tasted anything like it.

What we know:

Frida, a parent product company, has teamed up with OddFellows ice cream company to create its own "Breast Milk Ice Cream."

Is it actually made with breast milk?

No, the limited-edition flavor is inspired by breast milk, and includes many nutrients found in the real stuff - including colostrum!

"The flavor is freshly expressed and oddly familiar – sweet, salty, and smooth – with hints of honey," Frida says.

Where can you buy it?

Nationwide shipping is available on the Frida website until August 10.

However, if you live near Brooklyn, you can grab a scoop in person. Frida is hosting a pop-up at the OddFellows Dumbo location at 44 Water Street from August 5-10.

What they're saying:

Frida says they made the breast milk ice cream available nationwide after the flavor went viral this past spring.

"Just like mom used to make," according to the Frida website.