Brazil's in-game dances at the FIFA World Cup set off debate

Keep on dancing Brazil – that’s what some are saying after the team’s celebrations during their match against South Korea.

Each time the Brazil squad scored a goal in the 4-to-1 game, they rejoiced with a choreographed routine – a decision that’s being both criticized and commended across the world.



They’re calling it "Soccer Samba." Brazil’s players celebrated Monday, after shellacking the South Koreans in the World Cup game.



It must have stung for South Korean fans and set off a storm among some viewers, who called the celebrations disrespectful, arrogant, and embarrassing, especially after the third goal.



"My goodness," said ITV Sports analyst and former Manchester United captain Roy Keane. "I can’t believe what I’m watching."



Keane took to the airwaves in disgust.

"I think that’s really disrespecting the opposition," he said. "It’s 4-and-0. I don’t mind them doing it the first time. I don’t mind them doing the "jig" or whatever they’re doing. But it’s every one after that. And then the manager getting involved with it. I’m not happy with it."



His criticism set off a debate on social media, with some agreeing, others arguing that its their culture.



"I just thought it added a little entertainment to the match as well," said Glenn Crooks, a freelance sports broadcaster. "It’s the way they are."



FOX 5 News cameras ventured to City Rub Steak and Smokehouse in Newark, and saw how Brazilians celebrate, and yes, dancing was a huge part of the party.

