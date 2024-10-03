Brazen home burglary caught on camera on Long Island

A brazen daylight burglary in Huntington has left local residents shocked, as a thief was caught on camera casually walking into a home and stealing a newly delivered iPhone.

John Scappaticci, a resident on Maple Place, believed his new iPhone was safely delivered after receiving confirmation from FedEx. His grandmother even brought the package inside. But just minutes later, it was stolen.

"She thought I was coming in for work because I forgot something like I always do," Scappaticci said. "She sees someone else walking down the walkway with the phone in hand."

Surveillance footage captured the suspect exiting a minivan, opening the front door, and walking off with the package.

"The fact that they just entered the home blows my mind," Scappaticci said.

Scappaticci wasn't the only victim. Just hours later, Linda Learned, who lives nearby, had an Apple Watch stolen from her porch shortly after it was delivered.

Authorities are investigating whether the thieves may be more tech-savvy than initially thought.

"If somebody has hacked your email or phone, they could conceivably be getting those alerts," said Lance Ulanoff, editor at large for Tech Radar.

Some tips to prevent theft include requiring a signature for delivery and, if you're not home, coordinating with neighbors to pick up the package.

Another option is a porch lock box that’s large enough to hold most packages and can only be opened by the person who has the code or key.

FedEx for their part, says they "…work with law enforcement to investigate and deter such activities." And they "regularly remind our team members of the importance of both personal and package safety."

The Suffolk County Police Department confirms to Fox 5 they are investigating.