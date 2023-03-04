Brazen armed robbers assault 71-year-old man in Inwood

article

The NYPD is hunting for a group of brazen armed robbers who assaulted a 71-year-old man in broad daylight inside a barbershop in Manhattan last month.

According to authorities, at around 10:45 a.m. on February 27, two suspects entered the Bayacan Barbershop at 131 Post Avenue in Inwood.

Police say the suspect displayed firearms and began demanding money and property, before pistol-whipping the victim in the head.

The suspects managed to seal roughly $200 and several cellphones before running away in a gray Ford Fusion heading south on Post Avenue.

The gray Ford Fusion used as a getaway vehicle by two armed robbers in Inwood. (Credit: NYPD)

The 71-year-old victim was taken to Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition with a head laceration.

The NYPD has released surveillance photos of the suspect, who are described as men with medium complexions, roughly 20 to 30 years old.

One of the suspects was last seen wearing a labor union vest, a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black sneakers, a black face mask and a gray knit cap. The second suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, black sneakers, and a black LA Dodgers baseball hat.

Credit: NYPD

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.