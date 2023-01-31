'I'll be out on bail in 24 hours' - Suspect in NYC armed robbery spree issues warning

The NYPD arrested two men early on Tuesday morning after an armed robbery spree that spanned three New York City boroughs over a period of several hours.

But one of the suspects is already confident that he'll quickly be back on the streets due to New York's bail laws.

"I'll be out on bail in 24 hours. I'll be out on bail," one of the suspects said as he was placed into the back of an unmarked police car.

Police say the robbery spree started just before 1 a.m. in Corona, Queens. Two females were robbed of jewelry on Alstyne Ave.

A few minutes later the same two men are accused of robbing two people inside the lobby of the Woodside Motel on Queens Blvd. The victims had their cash and wallets taken.

The next crime took place at about 1:45 a.m. in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. A man was robbed of his cash and wallet on the street at N.11th Street and Wythe Ave.

The duo continued their robbery spree around 2 a.m. at 72nd St. and Broadway in the Jackson Heights section of Queens. They are accused of robbing six people of cash and jewelry who were sitting in an outdoor dining shed.

About a half hour later the same men are accused of robbing a food truck parked on Washington Square South in the Greenwich Village section of Manhattan.

The last crime took place just after 3 a.m. A woman was robbed outside a Seaman Ave. building in the Inwood section of Manhattan.

New York City Police say the pair got into a white minivan and crossed over the University Ave. Bridge into the Bronx. Police gave chase and the suspects crashed into a tree at 179th St. and Cedar Ave.

Officers arrested both suspected shortly after the crash. They found a gun inside the crashed vehicle. Officers say a gun was used in all the robberies.

Charges were still pending and the suspect names had not been released. One is 24 years old and the 34 years old.