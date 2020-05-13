Brawl breaks out at Red Lobster after long Mother's Day wait times

A woman who apparently couldn't take the long Mother's Day wait for food at a Pennsylvania Red Lobster got physical while trying to get inside to demand a refund after a three-hour wait for pick-up.

The woman is seen shouting for her money back outside the restaurant in East York. People had been instructed to wait outside for food to be delivered.

Video shows an employee tossing the woman out of the restaurant. She tries to force her way back inside while screaming to get her “motherf***ing” money back.

The woman then curses out two employees holding her from getting back inside while again repeating that she wants a refund.

The woman eventually reaches around a male employee and slaps the face of a female worker.

Police in Springettsbury Township responded to the restaurant and spoke to the employees involved, the York Daily Record reports.

Police eventually tracked down the woman. It was unknown if she faces charges.

It was a bad day at several Pennsylvania Red Lobsters. Video from the Pittsburgh area showed parking lots full of people waiting for their curbside orders. Some people waited three hours while others never got their pre-paid meals.