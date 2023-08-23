Tractor trailer overturns on BQE, spills debris, causing major road closure

An accident caused major delays on both sides of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway early Wednesday morning.

Officials said a tractor trailer heading southbound on the BQE overturned, leaving mounds of debris strewn across the roadway.

In the course of the accident, an overhead roadway sign was knocked down near Tillary Street.

At least two other vehicles were involved in the accident.

SkyFox captured the litter that was left on the highway.

The southbound side of the highway was closed for much of the morning causing major delays.

Only one lane was open on the northbound side of the roadway, causing even more traffic near Grand Central.

Clean up crews are still on the scene and the cause of the accident is still under investigation.