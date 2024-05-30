Parts of the BQE will close this weekend: See alternate routes maps, parking, traffic

article

Parts of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway will be closed this weekend for "necessary repairs", the NYC DOT says.

The Queens-bound BQE will be fully closed from the Atlantic Avenue entrance ramp to the Manhattan Bridge exit.

City officials advise commuters plan ahead and take public transportation whenever possible.

When is the BQE closed?

The Queens-bound BQE will be fully closed from Atlantic Avenue to the Manhattan Bridge exit from Sat. Jun 1 at 2 a.m. to Mon. June 3 at 4 a.m.

The Staten Island-bound BQE will remain open.

Queens-Bound Ramp Closures

Third Avenue Entrance Ramp (open for buses only, NYC DOT coordinating with MTA)

Sixth Avenue Entrance Ramp

Prospect Expressway Entrance Ramp (HOV lane to HLC tunnel open)

Atlantic Avenue Entrance Ramp

Alternate routes

Queens-Bound Atlantic Avenue Detour

All Queens-bound vehicles must:

Exit at Atlantic Avenue

Turn left onto Boerum Place

Turn right onto Tillary Street and take ramp onto BQE

Queens-Bound Third Avenue Entrance Ramp Detour

Exit Gowanus Expressway at Exit 21 to Third Avenue (Brooklyn)

Travel along Third Avenue

Turn left onto Flatbush Avenue

Turn right onto Tillary Street and take ramp onto BQE

Queens-Bound Prospect Expressway Detour

Travel along the Prospect Expressway towards Gowanus Expressway

Exit Gowanus Expressway at Hamilton Avenue (HOV lane to HLC tunnel open)

Turn right onto Hicks Street

Turn right onto Atlantic Avenue

Turn left onto Boerum Place

Turn right onto Tillary Street and take ramp onto BQE

Queens-Bound Linden Boulevard Detour

Exit Gowanus Expressway at Prospect Expressway

Exit at 10 Avenue

Turn right onto 10 Avenue

Turn left onto McDonald Avenue

Turn left onto Caton Avenue

Continue onto Linden Boulevard

Detour routes to Conduit Avenue with connections to Nassau Expressway, Van Wyck Expressway, and the Long Island Expressway via the Van Wyck Expressway

Parking impacts in Brooklyn

For more information on road closures visit the DOT's website.