Parts of the BQE will close this weekend: See alternate routes maps, parking, traffic
NEW YORK - Parts of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway will be closed this weekend for "necessary repairs", the NYC DOT says.
The Queens-bound BQE will be fully closed from the Atlantic Avenue entrance ramp to the Manhattan Bridge exit.
City officials advise commuters plan ahead and take public transportation whenever possible.
Atlantic Avenue Detour | Third Avenue Entrance Ramp Detour | Third Avenue Entrance Ramp Detour | Prospect Expressway Detour | Queens-Bound Linden Boulevard Detour | Parking
When is the BQE closed?
The Queens-bound BQE will be fully closed from Atlantic Avenue to the Manhattan Bridge exit from Sat. Jun 1 at 2 a.m. to Mon. June 3 at 4 a.m.
The Staten Island-bound BQE will remain open.
Queens-Bound Ramp Closures
- Third Avenue Entrance Ramp (open for buses only, NYC DOT coordinating with MTA)
- Sixth Avenue Entrance Ramp
- Prospect Expressway Entrance Ramp (HOV lane to HLC tunnel open)
- Atlantic Avenue Entrance Ramp
Alternate routes
Queens-Bound Atlantic Avenue Detour
All Queens-bound vehicles must:
- Exit at Atlantic Avenue
- Turn left onto Boerum Place
- Turn right onto Tillary Street and take ramp onto BQE
Queens-Bound Third Avenue Entrance Ramp Detour
- Exit Gowanus Expressway at Exit 21 to Third Avenue (Brooklyn)
- Travel along Third Avenue
- Turn left onto Flatbush Avenue
- Turn right onto Tillary Street and take ramp onto BQE
Queens-Bound Prospect Expressway Detour
- Travel along the Prospect Expressway towards Gowanus Expressway
- Exit Gowanus Expressway at Hamilton Avenue (HOV lane to HLC tunnel open)
- Turn right onto Hicks Street
- Turn right onto Atlantic Avenue
- Turn left onto Boerum Place
- Turn right onto Tillary Street and take ramp onto BQE
Queens-Bound Linden Boulevard Detour
- Exit Gowanus Expressway at Prospect Expressway
- Exit at 10 Avenue
- Turn right onto 10 Avenue
- Turn left onto McDonald Avenue
- Turn left onto Caton Avenue
- Continue onto Linden Boulevard
- Detour routes to Conduit Avenue with connections to Nassau Expressway, Van Wyck Expressway, and the Long Island Expressway via the Van Wyck Expressway
Parking impacts in Brooklyn
- Third Avenue Entrance Ramp (open for buses only, NYC DOT coordinating with MTA)
- Sixth Avenue Entrance Ramp
- Prospect Expressway Entrance Ramp (HOV lane to HLC tunnel open)
- Atlantic Avenue Entrance Ramp
For more information on road closures visit the DOT's website.