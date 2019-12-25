Boys fall through thin ice on pond in Queens

article

Two boys that walked out onto a frozen pond in Queens broke through the ice and fell into the frigid water on Christmas.

A third boy managed to save the other kids from the pond in Forest Park just before 3 p.m., the NYPD said.

They were taken to Jamaica Medical Center and were listed in stable condition.

The Parks Department has ice-rescue ladders in place at the ponds in the park. Images of the aftermath show one such ladder lying on the surface of the pond with broken ice floes nearby.

The New York Post reported that somebody threw the ladder onto the ice when the boys fell in. It isn't clear if the third boy did that.