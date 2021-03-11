Boy on scooter stabbed multiple times in the Bronx

A 15-year-old boy who was sitting on his scooter was viciously assaulted by a man with a knife in the Bronx, police said.

The attack took place on Feb. 24 at about 2:53 p.m. at the corner of 179th Street and University Avenue in University Heights.

Video of the incident shows the suspect approaching the teen. An argument erupts and then the suspect stabs the boy multiple times.

The suspect fled eastbound on West Burnside Avenue.

The boy was treated at Saint Barnabas Hospital and released.

The suspect is described as in his 20s, dark complexion, approximately 5'8" tall, weighing 160 lbs., small build, and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, a grey hooded sweat jacket, grey pants, a black surgical mask and sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.