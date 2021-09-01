Boy, 9, dies in Queens house fire; 11 others injured

A nine-year-old boy was killed and 11 other people were injured after a fire broke out inside a house in Ozone Park.

The flames erupted in the basement of the three-story building at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, said FDNY officials.

Remi Miguel Gomez Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ten other residents of 81-19 102 Road and one firefighter were treated at Jamaica Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

The FDNY was investigating the cause of the fire.