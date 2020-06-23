Boxing legend Ray 'Boom Boom' Mancini stars in new thriller movie

During quarantine, when everyone had to shelter in place due to the coronavirus, did you ever feel like you were living the movie 'Groundhog Day' where every day felt like the same day, over again?

Former boxing great Ray 'Boom Boom' Mancini,' who has turned to the entertainment industry since his retirement from boxing in the late 1980s, is staring in a new psychological thriller called, '6:45.'

I had a chance to talk with the former champion boxer from his home in Youngstown, Ohio about the movie.

"We are actually living what we just filmed," said Mancini. "Thank God all the atrocities that happened in the film didn't happen in real life but it's scary, it's scary. Everyone is scared of the unknown. I try to take a different look at it. It's an adventure."

We also discussed the similarities between boxing and acting.

"Same things it takes to be a good fighter takes to be a good actor. That's discipline and focus. You got to have focus."

'6:45' is due out later this year.

Advertisement