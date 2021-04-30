Boxer Canelo Alvarez says he could be happy dying in the ring

The No. 1-ranked boxer in the world Saul "Canelo" Alvarez has a fight in one week. At least 60,000 fans will be in attendance on May 8th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas when Alvarez steps into the ring against Billie Joe Saunders.

The historically private athlete, in his first long-form profile interview, sat down with Graham Bensinger in Mexico.

Alvarez admitted to the risks of his profession, saying he’s willing to die in the ring and what he says to his family before every fight.

"I always say goodbye to them because I don't know if I'm gonna come down alive from the ring. I tell them, 'Don't worry, don't cry. Because if I die, I'll die doing what I love most.'," Alvarez said.

In the interview, Alvarez dismissed any legitimacy of the recently confirmed Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. YouTube star Logan Paul, who square off in an exhibition match on June 6th. The original February date was postponed.

"It's really not relevant at all. It's an exhibition, just for making money," Alvarez said.

When asked who he thought would win, Alvarez said, "I think even the question is offensive. Mayweather, obviously."

In the Bensinger interview, Alvarez also discussed fighting his way past doping allegations, his split with Oscar De La Hoya, and catching COVID just weeks before a fight earlier this year.



The full interview airs on In Depth with Graham Bensinger on Sunday night at 11 p.m. on FOX 5 New York.

