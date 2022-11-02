Shop owner accused of selling knockoffs getting threats, lawyer says

The Long Island boutique owner who was arrested last month and charged with trademark counterfeiting for allegedly selling fake designer goods appeared in court on Wednesday.

Lindsay Castelli's life has been turned upside down since her arrest, her attorney John Shea said.

A year-and-a-half-long investigation involving Nassau County Police and the United States Postal Inspectors found the 31-year-old had luxury products that would be worth $40 million if they were the authentic brands. At a press conference announcing her arrest, Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said the boutique would put fake labels on cheap items and then sell them for hundreds of dollars.

"I think the most expensive thing in the store was $79," Shea said. "There's no allegation she stole anything for that kind of money. My client, she's a mom, four kids, hardworking woman."

Store signage and merchandise is still displayed at her store in Plainview but Shea said Castelli's landlord didn't renew her lease and she no longer operates her online business.

"Over the last month, she's received horrible emails, threats," Shea said. "Her kids have been upset at school, her neighbors look at her differently, some friends have not responded. It's really, really bad."

The district attorney's office declined to comment but did say Castelli faces a maximum of one and a third to four years in prison if convicted.

Castelli is due back in court on Nov. 10.