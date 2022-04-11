Bouncer shot inside Lowkey Garden Lounge in Queens

A 25-year-old bouncer at a lounge in Queens was shot once in the groin, said police.

The man was working Sunday night inside Lowkey Garden Lounge on Austin Street near 70th Road in Forest Hills when he got into an argument with two other men.

One of the men shot the bouncer, said police. He was rushed to Jamaica Medical Center in stable condition.

Both suspects fled the scene in a black four-door sedan and towards Queens Boulevard at about 11:45 p.m.

Video from Citizen App showed police vehicles blocking the area around the lounge.

No arrests were made.