Border Patrol seizes over $2.8M in cocaine-frosted corn flakes

Agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized $2.82M worth of corn flakes coated with cocaine, a news release announced on Friday.

CBP officers in Cinncinnati found the "frosted" flakes inside of a large shipment of cereal headed from Peru to a private residence in Hong Kong.

When officers opened the box, they found that the cereal contained a white powder and the flakes were coated in a "grayish substance." Officers then tested the flakes and powder and found them to contain cocaine.

The men and women at the Port of Cincinnati are committed to stopping the flow of dangerous drugs, and they continue to use their training, intuition, and strategic skills to prevent these kinds of illegitimate shipments from reaching the public," said Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie.

According to the CBP, on a typical day in 2020, the agency seized 3,677 pounds of drugs at ports of entry across the nation.