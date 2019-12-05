Border Patrol finds underground cross-border tunnel

The U.S. Border Patrol and Mexican police uncovered an incomplete cross-border tunnel running underneath the streets of Nogales, Arizona.

The tunnel was found Wednesday during a routine, bi-national sweep of the storm water drainage system connecting both sides of the border.

According to the Border Patrol, the tunnel extends 20 feet into the U.S., it sits 10 feet underground and its entrance was hidden in the floor of an existing drainage system.

Agents from both sides of the border will now continue to monitor the area until the tunnel is properly sealed and secured with concrete filler.

This is the 124th tunnel found in the Tucson area of Arizona since 1990.