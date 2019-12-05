Expand / Collapse search

Border Patrol finds underground cross-border tunnel

A incomplete cross-border tunnel under the streets of Nogales, Arizona was found by the U.S. Border Patrol and the Mexican police. Video Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

ARIZONA - The U.S. Border Patrol and Mexican police uncovered an incomplete cross-border tunnel running underneath the streets of Nogales, Arizona.

The tunnel was found Wednesday during a routine, bi-national sweep of the storm water drainage system connecting both sides of the border. 

According to the Border Patrol, the tunnel extends 20 feet into the U.S., it sits 10 feet underground and its entrance was hidden in the floor of an existing drainage system. 

Agents from both sides of the border will now continue to monitor the area until the tunnel is properly sealed and secured with concrete filler. 

This is the 124th tunnel found in the Tucson area of Arizona since 1990. 

