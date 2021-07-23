Border Patrol finds large groups of children as young as age 5

article

U.S. Border Patrol agents found a large group of noncitizens in southern Arizona. The latest incident took place about 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, near San Miguel.

Tucson Sector agents responded to the illegal entry of a group of 197 migrants. Agents determined that 147 of them were unaccompanied migrant children, mostly from Guatemala.

Two days prior, agents encountered a group of 48 migrants near Sasabe, Arizona. 39 were juveniles, from age 5 to 17. 27 were children from Guatemala.

All members of both groups were transported to Tucson for processing.

Through June, Tucson Sector Border Patrol says it has encountered more than 13,600 noncitizen unaccompanied children, a 189 percent increase over last year.

