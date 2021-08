Border Patrol: Agent, 2nd driver killed in crash in Arizona

A U.S. Border Patrol agent and another driver were killed on July 31 in a head-on crash near southern Arizona, the Border Patrol said.

Both drivers were pronounced dead shortly after the collision occurred about 12:20 a.m. on State Route 86 near Sells, a Border Patrol statement said.

The statement said the driver was the only person in the civilian vehicle and that multiple agencies responded to the incident.

No identities or additional information on the circumstances of the incident were released.

Sells is 60 miles (96 kilometers) southwest of Tucson.

The incident is under investigation by the Tohono O’odham Police Department.

Tohono O’odham Nation Chairman Ned Norris, Jr. said in a news release, "The Tohono O’odham Nation is saddened by this tragic incident which took the lives of two individuals. Please keep their families and friends in your thoughts and prayers."







