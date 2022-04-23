Border agents size $35.2M in meth in Texas

article

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents reportedly seized nearly 1,761 pounds of methamphetamine, with a street value of over $35 million inside of a truck hauling strawberry purée in Texas earlier this month.

According to the CBP, on April 12 an officer assigned to the World Trade Bridge at the Laredo Port of Entry encountered a tractor-trailer arriving from Mexico hauling a shipment of strawberry purée and referred it for a secondary examination.

After a thorough inspection, officers discovered 158 packages containing the alleged methamphetamine concealed within the shipment.

"This mammoth seizure of methamphetamine underscores the reality of the drug threat we face at the port of entry and the determination of our frontline officers to apply the latest inspections technology coupled with officer experience to keep our border secure," said Port Director Albert Flores.

The narcotics were seized and an investigation by Homeland Security special agents is ongoing.