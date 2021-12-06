Booster shot demand increases but appointments scarce in Manhattan

For those wanting to get that booster shot, you may have to wait as appointments in Manhattan are hard to find.

This is an issue, especially as demand for those boosters is increasing as more cases of the new omicron variant are popping up in more states.

"What we don't yet know is how transmissible it will be, how well our vaccines will work, whether it will lead to more severe disease," said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky in a televised interview.

The omicron variant is being reported in more than a dozen states, including here in New York.

When it comes to scheduling an appointment for your booster, there aren’t enough appointments available in Manhattan.

Borough President-elect Mark Levine is sounding the alarm tweeting:

"There are no appts for boosters at City-run in Manhattan until Tues. None available at CVS citywide. Rite Aide booked through Jan. NYC needs to expand capacity asap."

The New York City Department of Health responded on Sunday saying in part:

"More appointments are being added in Manhattan for tomorrow (Monday), and there is availability in all other boroughs."

But the demand for appointments is likely going to increase as Mayor Bill de Blasio is considering not only a second shot, but also a booster as part of the city-wide mandate to enjoy indoor activities, like dining, concerts, sporting events, and working out.

The New York City Department of Health suggests heading out to the boroughs or to any of the city-run vaccination sites to get your booster if you can’t find an appointment available in Manhattan.

