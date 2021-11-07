Bomb threats cause evacuations at Columbia University, other Ivy League schools

article

Bomb threats caused evacuations at Columbia University and several other Ivy League schools on Sunday afternoon.

The threats were received at Cornell, Columbia, and Brown universities.

In a follow-up tweet, Columbia said that the threats were deemed not credible after an NYPD investigation.

Carman Hall, Lerner Hall, and Butler Hall were all evacuated on Columbia's campus, according to the Columbia Spectator.

In Ithaca, New York, Cornell police cordoned off the center of campus on Sunday after receiving a call that bombs were placed in four buildings.

Brown University officials in Providence, Rhode Island, sent a text alert to students that said police were investigating "multiple buildings on campus involving a bomb threat."

The threats came two days after a bomb threat at Yale University forced the evacuation of several buildings, as well as nearby businesses in New Haven, Connecticut. Yale’s campus, resumed normal activities Friday evening, roughly five hours after the call was received.

With the Associated Press.