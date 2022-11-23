Bomb threat made against flight into Newark; person in custody

article

A person has been taken into custody after a bomb threat was made towards a JetBlue flight heading from Orlando to Newark.

The plane landed safely at Newark Liberty International Airport at 10:25 a.m. with around 100 people onboard.

The Essex County bomb squad cleared the plane after it landed, and no injuries were reported, according to the Port Authority.

The incident was fully cleared a short time later.

Authorities say the individual responsible for the threat is in custody.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters