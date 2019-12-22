Boeing Starliner spacecraft touches down after failed mission to International Space Station

Boeing’s Starliner made a successful landing on December 22 after failing to reach the International Space Station (ISS) during an uncrewed test launch two days ago.

The mission went off course after launch on December 20 and was unable to dock with the ISS.

The flight was Starliner’s maiden flight as part of an end-to-end demonstration of Boeing’s ability to launch astronauts to the station and return them home, NASA said.

Video posted to Twitter shows the moment of touchdown in New Mexico.