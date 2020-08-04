Body recovered in rough surf at New Jersey beach

Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Watch
from TUE 7:24 AM EDT until TUE 4:00 PM EDT, Fairfield County, Bronx County, Kings County, Nassau County, Orange County, Putnam County, Queens County, Richmond County, Rockland County, Suffolk County, Westchester County, Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Passaic County, Union County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 7:23 AM EDT until TUE 4:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County
Tornado Warning
from TUE 10:15 AM EDT until TUE 10:45 AM EDT, Ocean County
Tornado Watch
until TUE 12:00 PM EDT, Salem County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Monmouth County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Monmouth County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 8:00 PM EDT until WED 1:00 AM EDT, Kings County (Brooklyn), Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southwest Suffolk County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 10:00 PM EDT until WED 2:00 AM EDT, Southern Westchester County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 10:30 AM EDT, Salem County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 10:02 AM EDT until TUE 2:00 PM EDT, Salem County

New Jersey
Associated Press
CAPE MAY, N.J. - Authorities recovered the body of a man in rough surf at a beach in New Jersey.

Police responded to a report of an unresponsive person in the area of Jefferson Street and the beach on Sunday evening. The body was found early Monday at the water's edge between Madison and Philadelphia avenues, the Cape May County prosecutor said.

Authorities identified the body as Kevin Lare, 21, of Lower Township. Authorities said foul play was not suspected, but the investigation was ongoing.

Rip currents and rough surf generated by Tropical Storm Isaias kept lifeguards busy at the beach on Saturday and Sunday. The Cape May Beach Patrol responded to 48 ocean rescues of swimmers over the weekend, police said.

Officials reminded the public not to swim in dangerous conditions, at night or when lifeguards are not present.