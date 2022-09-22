Body parts found in suitcases in search for Queens woman

article

The NYPD found body parts stuffed into two suitcases inside an apartment in Queens.

Police officers responded to a 911 call at 315 Lindwood St. in the Cypress Hills neighborhood after someone noticed blood in the building.

When officers went into apartment 6F they found the suitcases containing human remains.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

A 22-year-old woman who lives in the apartment was missing and the New York City Police Department is investigating if it is her in the suitcases.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.

No arrests have been made in the case.